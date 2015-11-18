You'll never believe what's the highest-rated series debut of the season

AMC Daniel Wu stars as Sunny, the land’s most skilled warrior, on AMC’s ‘Into the Badlands.’

Move over, “Blindspot” and “Supergirl.” A new series has just scored fall’s highest-rated debut — on both broadcast and cable: AMC’s “Into the Badlands.”

AMC’s kung fu-fantasy series premiered to 6.4 million total viewers and earned a 3.15 rating with the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49-year-old audience, according to Deadline.

That means it beat “Blindspot” and “Supergirl” by just a half-point.

The series from “Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar definitely got some help from its “Walking Dead” lead-in. It scored 12.9 million viewers and a 6.51 rating in the advertiser demographic.

So, yes, the show lost about half of “TWD’s” audience, but Deadline points out that it did 5% better than “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” did in the same slot last fall.

“Into the Badlands” stars Daniel Wu as Sunny, a highly skilled warrior called a clipper. In service of one of the land’s several barons, Sunny finds a young boy on the run who may force Sunny to challenge his dedication to his baron. It airs Sundays at 10 p.m.

