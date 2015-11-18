You'll never believe what's the highest-rated series debut of the season

Jethro Nededog
Into the badlands premiere ratingsAMCDaniel Wu stars as Sunny, the land’s most skilled warrior, on AMC’s ‘Into the Badlands.’

Move over, “Blindspot” and “Supergirl.” A new series has just scored fall’s highest-rated debut — on both broadcast and cable: AMC’s “Into the Badlands.”

AMC’s kung fu-fantasy series premiered to 6.4 million total viewers and earned a 3.15 rating with the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49-year-old audience, according to Deadline.

That means it beat “Blindspot” and “Supergirl” by just a half-point.

The series from “Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar definitely got some help from its “Walking Dead” lead-in. It scored 12.9 million viewers and a 6.51 rating in the advertiser demographic.

So, yes, the show lost about half of “TWD’s” audience, but Deadline points out that it did 5% better than “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” did in the same slot last fall.

“Into the Badlands” stars Daniel Wu as Sunny, a highly skilled warrior called a clipper. In service of one of the land’s several barons, Sunny finds a young boy on the run who may force Sunny to challenge his dedication to his baron. It airs Sundays at 10 p.m.

