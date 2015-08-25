'Fear the Walking Dead' premiere scores biggest cable debut ratings ever

AMC ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ beat ‘Better Call Saul’ debut ratings.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is the biggest premiere hit on cable ever.

AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiere episode was watched by 10.1 million total viewers. Of those viewers, a record 6.1 million were in the advertiser-desired 18 to 49-year-old demographic, Variety reported.

That means the super sized 90-minute debut episode is the highest-rated show debut in cable history, according to Nielsen estimates. It beats AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” spin off, which was watched by 4.4 million viewers in the 18 to 49 demo.

Justin Lubin/AMC Teachers gather a the school to watch the striking footage of those ‘infected’ on ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Expect AMC top celebrate an even larger number when it reports the live plus 3-day viewing numbers later this week.

Created by “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, who also serves as showrunner, “FTWD” stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane and Ruben Blades star on the series.

Set in Los Angeles, the series takes place during the time in which Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is in a coma on “TWD.”

Season 1 consists of only six episodes, which air Sunday’s at 9 p.m. The show has already been renewed for a second 15-episode season.

