5 ways 'Fear the Walking Dead' isn't like 'The Walking Dead'

AMC From left, Cliff Curtis, Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Curry, and Frank Dillane star on ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Don’t expect “Walking Dead” crossover episodes, a character you already know, or even the zombies to look the same on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Producers aimed to create a true standalone story with the new series.

“‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is truly a standalone series, a new story set in a new location, East LA, just as it’s on the brink of the apocalypse,” AMC President, Charlie Collier, said during the Television Critics Association press tour last month.

“Fear the Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Here are five ways it won’t be like its predecessor, “The Walking Dead.”

1. Location AMC Los Angeles plays the setting for 'Fear the Walking Dead.' 'FTWD' takes place in East LA, California rather than Atlanta and Virginia like 'TWD.' The distance certainly influences a lot, especially the phrases they use. 'We do have (zombies), we call them infected,' 'FTWD's' showrunner said at TCA. 'We don't call them walkers. We're coming up with as much cool West Coast verbiage as we can.' 2. Time AMC Rick Grimes' coma lasted approximately four to five weeks, according to 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman. What happened during Rick Grimes coma? How did the zombie apocalypse go down? Those questions will be answered on 'FTWD.' 'None of us saw what was happening as Rick lay in that hospital bed,' AMC president Charlie Collier said at TCA. 'We didn't get to watch the world turn. Well, that is, until now. 'Fear the Walking Dead' takes us inside the earliest moments of the zombie apocalypse and allows us to watch as civilisation is upended and everything goes so very wrong.' 3. They're just average people AMC On 'Fear the Walking Dead,' the people are just average folks trying to keep their families together. The people of 'FTWD' are just living their lives. As the madness in the city grows, they're just trying to keep their family safe. 'Unlike Rick and his crew, the folks we'll meet on 'Fear' are not seasoned survivors,' AMC boss Charlie Collier said at TCA. 'They're a diverse group witnessing the implosion of society at its breaking point. They're regular people trying to manage their complicated lives, including divorce and blended families, children with drug addictions, et cetera.' 4. The first responders AMC A policewoman aims her gun at an infected and unresponsive young woman on 'Fear the Walking Dead.' 'When Rick exits the hospital in the pilot of the original show, you see the presence of the military,' showrunner Dave Erickson said at TCA. 'You see evidence of MASH units. So it was important that we -- we're never going to tell the story from the perspective of someone at the CDC or someone in the military.' He continued, 'It's not the generals, not the politicians, but we will see a military presence and we will get a sense of how first responders reacted when things started to go sideways and what they did to protect their own families. And that's very much a part of the arc of the season.' 5. These aren't 'The Walking Dead's' zombies AMC A close-up of one of 'Fear the Walking Dead's' earliest infected humans, aka zombies. These earlier zombies had to look more human than 'TWD's' zombies. 'In an effort for this outbreak to sweep across society so quickly, you have to have situations where someone's not gonna look at a walker in the middle of the street and immediately recognise that that person's dangerous,' 'FTWD' executive producer and special effects artist Greg Nicotero told Tech Insider. Therefore, there's less decomposition on the new show. Also, the zombies' eyes have a 'cataract' look to them -- glazed over and cloudy.

