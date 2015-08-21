Watch the gory first 3 minutes of AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead'

AMC Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick (Frank Dillane) wonder who they can trust on AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

AMC released the first three minutes of its “Walking Dead” spinoff, “Fear the Walking Dead,” ahead of its premiere on Sunday.

The clip introduces us to Nick (Frank Dillane), a 19-year-old drug addict, who quickly learns that the world is changing rapidly and even your closest of lovers could be the one to bring death to your doorstep. What he’ll discover in these short minutes will change his life forever.

“Fear the Walking Dead” takes part in the same world as “The Walking Dead,” but in the early days of the zombie apocalypse.

From “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Dave Erickson, the show revolves around the “outbreak” of some disease that’s making the citizens of a small town into cannibals.

Watch the first three minutes below:



WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: #FearBeginsHere this Sunday at 9/8c.

Posted by Fear the Walking Dead on Thursday, August 20, 2015

“Fear the Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.