Amcor is getting hit by a higher US dollar but sees better earnings

Amcor expects higher earnings for the full year despite a higher US dollar stripping $US37 million from profits.
The packaging company’s profit for the half year to December fell 4.9% to $US305.5 million.
Without the foreign exchange difference, Amcor would have posted a 6.6% rise in profit.
A short time ago, Amcor’s shares were up almost 10% to $13.42.
“The full year outlook is for higher earnings than the 2014/15 year, expressed in constant currency terms,” says CEO Ron Delia.
The company declared a dividend of 19 US cents a share, paid as 26.7 AUD cents, up 9.5%.
