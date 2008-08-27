AMC To Twitterers: Please Don't Market "Mad Men" For Us

We’re not sure if this cool, weird, or both. But someone has been spending a lot of time on Twitter recently pretending to be various characters from “Mad Men” — AMC’s hit show about a hard-drinking Manhattan ad shop in the 1960s.



Or at least some of the characters. Via blogger Ben Kessler, we’ve found Twitter accounts for secondary characters like Roger Sterling, and Pete Campbell. But accounts for two of the show’s biggest characters — Don Draper and Peggy Olson — are “currently suspended” and “being investigated due to strange activity,” Twitter informs us.

Update: That was quick. AMC’s digital marketing agency Deep Focus convinced the network and Twitter to restore the profiles.

What does that mean? It means that Twitter received DMCA takedown notices, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone tells VentureBeat. We’re assuming that means the notice was sent from AMC, and that the cable channel — owned by Cablevision’s Rainbow group (CVC) — lodged some kind of copyright infringement claim. But help us out here: Can you claim a copyright on a character’s name? What if someone whose name is Don Draper actually wanted to use a Twitter account himself?

We’ve asked Biz and AMC for clarification. But until we get some, we’ll assume this is what it looks like: Someone liked “Mad Men” enough to create Twitter aliases for the show, and to proselytize on its behalf — several Twitter users report being “followed” by “Peggy” or “Don” after Twittering about the show — and that AMC wants it stopped. But we do note that most of the existing “Mad Men” Twitter accounts link to AMC’s “Mad Men” site. So does that mean those are official but the others aren’t? Again, hoping to gain some clarity here and pass it on.

In the meantime, we’ve registered “FakeDonDraper” ourselves, and while we like the show quite a bit, we don’t see ourselves having the energy to maintain the account. So if you’d like to take it over, just leave us a comment below.

