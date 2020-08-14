Movies will only cost 15 cents at AMC Theatres the first day it reopens in the US

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Black Panther’ will be one of the titles that will cost only 15 cents to watch when AMC Theatres reopen over 100 locations in the US on August 20.

AMC Theatres will reopen on August 20, and all tickets will only cost 15 cents.

The chain announced the news on Thursday, stating over 100 theatres will be open in the U.S. on the date.

Titles available on the day of reopening will include “Black Panther,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Many of these titles will only cost a $US5 ticket going forward.

New releases will begin on August 21, including the Russell Crowe thriller, “Unhinged.”

To kick off the reopening of its movie theatres in the U.S. after more than five months being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres – the largest chain in the world – will make all tickets on its first day cost only 15 cents (plus tax).

The chain announced on Thursday that over 100 locations will reopen on August 20 and, in celebration, it’s kicking back its ticket price to what it was back in 1920 when AMC’s founding theatre opened in Kansas City, Missouri.

Titles available at most locations on the day will be a collection of classics and recent hits: “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” “Goonies,” “Grease,” “Black Panther,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and “The Empire Strikes Back.”

After August 20, many of those titles will only cost a $US5 ticket and select concessions will also only cost $US5.

New releases will also begin to fill the theatres after August 20, including the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged” (August 21) and Disney’s “The New Mutants” (August 28).

The chain hopes to have more than 600 locations in the U.S. open by the time Christopher Nolan’s “Tent” opens on September 3. But it will only open theatres once state and local officials give the OK.

Warner Bros. AMC hopes to have over 600 locations open in the US by the time ‘Tent’ is released on September 3.

Theatres in Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Boston, Houston, Dallas, and Denver will be open beginning August 20.

Currently, all theatres in New York, New Jersey, and California remain closed.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks while in theatres. There will also be reduced seating availability and seating will be spread out during showings to comply with social distancing, and there will be extra time between showings so enhanced cleaning is done.

The chain has suffered several false starts during the summer in reopening in the U.S. due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

With the lack of theatres, studios have moved some of their titles to streaming services, like Disney with “Artemis Fowl” and “Mulan” going to Disney Plus. Universal released several as Premium Video On Demand titles, like “You Should Have Left” and “The King of Staten Island” (AMC has since made a deal with Universal where select titles will show exclusives at AMC locations for only 17 days before being available on PVOD).

Overseas, where coronavirus cases have dropped more compared to the U.S., many chains, including AMC, have been able to open quicker. “Unhinged” has already opened in several regions and “Tenet” will open earlier abroad than in the U.S.

