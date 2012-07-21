WHAT?! AMC Theatres Just Banned Costumes And Masks At Movies

Photo: Image from Warner Bros. ‘The Dark Knight’

Leave your Batman mask at home if you plan on catching the “The Dark Knight Rises” this weekend. Following the horrific shooting in Aurora, Colorado on Thursday, AMC Theatres announced Friday that it will prohibit people from wearing costumes in theatres, reports ABC. This includes “face-covering masks” and fake weapons.



“We are taking necessary precautions to ensure our guests who wish to enjoy a movie this weekend can do so with as much peace of mind as possible in these circumstances,” the theatre chain said in a news release and in an update posted to its Facebook page.

Witnesses inverviewed after the shooting told reporters that suspected gunman James Holmes appeared to be dressed in a costume. Many though that the shooter was pulling a prank when he threw teargas canisters into the crowd—until he opened fire on theatre-goers.

For the time being, there are no plans to change showtimes.

According to ABC News, the attack is being called the largest mass shooting in U.S. history in terms of casualties. Police told reporters 12 people were killed, and 59 more were injured in the attack. In total, 71 people were shot.

Get more details on the shooting here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.