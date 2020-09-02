AMC leaps 13% after announcing plans to reopen 140 theatres by Saturday

Noam Galai/Getty Images

AMC Entertainment soared as much as 13% in early Wednesday trading after the company unveiled plans to have 420 of its theatres resuming activity by the weekend.

The sum represents 70% of all US AMC locations, the company said in a press release. The theatre chain aims to open more than 140 theatres this week, with most of the reopenings arriving before the Thursday release of Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”

The company will reopen California theatres for the first time on Friday, starting with seven theatres in and around San Diego. Additional reopenings are set to be announced in the coming weeks, AMC said.



“Tenet” represents the first major attraction for moviegoers since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theatres around the country. The Russell Crowe-led thriller “Unhinged” reached theatres last week but has pulled in only around $US9 million domestically at the box office.

AMC and other theatre chains have taken on roles as so-called reopening stocks for investors betting on a recovery from the pandemic. Positive vaccine developments and falling new case counts have propped up the group in recent weeks. Travel and hotel stocks join theatre chains in the new category.

The Wednesday gains follow an even steeper rally on August 13 when AMC announced its first theatre reopenings. The company resumed showings across more than 100 theatres on August 20. To celebrate the theatre chain’s reopening, AMC lowered ticket prices to 15 cents – the same they cost when AMC was founded in 1920. Shares surged as much as 24% on the news.

AMC closed at $US6.07 per share on Tuesday, down 16% year-to-date.



