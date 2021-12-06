AMC is offering NFTs to investors who own the stock following the success of its Spider-Man giveaway

Movie-theater chain AMC is offering an NFT free-of-charge to its shareholders.

The NFT is a picture of a gold medallion that reads “I own AMC.”

AMC sold its first series of NFTs for early ticket buyers for the Spider-Man movie premiere.

AMC is offering NFTs to owners of its stock after its successful Spider-Man giveaway.

The Leawood, Kansas-based movie-theater company said current members of its investor rewards program, called Investor Connect, and those who join by purchasing a stock by the end of the year will receive a free non-fungible.

“As AMC Investor Connect is a program designed solely for self-identified AMC shareholders, the image contained in this NFT is that of a moving and glimmering gold embossed medallion which proudly proclaims, ‘I Own AMC,'” the Monday press release said.

AMC NFT. AMC and Business Wire

AMC got into the NFT space at the end of November when it offered 86,000 digital tokens to the first buyers of tickets to the Spider-Man movie premiere. The offering helped generate the movie chain’s second best one-day sales for the premiere, according to AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron, who has become known for reaching out to the hordes of retail traders backing his company.

In a Monday tweet, Aron wrote, “Given AMC’s Spider-Man NFT success, our first ever NFT, I am thrilled to announce our second ever NFT!” He dubbed it a “handsome” token and said the chain would give just one per member.

This isn’t the first time AMC has picked up on a trending moment. The company is already a meme stock. Its CEO has gone on a popular YouTube channel to reach the retail-trading crowd. The company has also begun accepting cryptocurrencies and hopes to add meme-coin shiba inu next.

Now, it’s NFTs, digital pieces of art tied to the blockchain that have boomed in demand this year. Total NFT sales are expected to hit reach $US17.7 ($AU25) billion this year, according to research from Coin Telegraph. Some of the hype over the digital tokens has stemmed from metaverse enthusiasts who believe NFTs are the key to unlocking the next iteration of the internet.