AMC Networks Loses $31 Million As A Result Of DISH Dispute

Photo: AMC screencap

Despite ratings winner “The Walking Dead,” AMC Networks’ fourth quarter earnings fell 48 per cent from the year prior. The cable network reported net income earnings of $15.2 million and overall revenue of $367 million.



The number was slightly short of analysts’ $370.1 million expectations.

AMC Networks points to Q4 shortcomings due to money lost during its feud with DISH.

From July until November 1, AMC Networks channels (AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, and WE tv) weren’t aired on DISH due to a lengthy carriage dispute.

As a result, the cable company predicts it lost approximately $31 million in affiliate fees.

AMC Networks also saw a 16 per cent increase in fourth quarter advertising spending to $157 million to push its original programs including “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.