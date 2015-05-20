'Mad Men' series finale nabs highest ratings ever

AMC Don Draper (Jon Hamm) contemplates his life on the ‘Mad Men’ series finale.

In addition to ending its story on a high note,AMC’s “Mad Men” series finale has also nabbed the series’ highest ratings ever.

Sunday’s show-closer attracted 1.7 million viewers in the cable network’s key demographic of adults, aged 25 to 54 years old, according to Nielsen’s live plus same day viewing numbers. That is the series’ highest audience ever in the key demo.

Overall, the show attracted 3.3 million total viewers. That is “Mad Men’s” third most-watched episode of its seven-season run. The Season 5 and Season 6 premieres are the No. 1 and No. 2 most-watched episodes of the series’ run, respectively.

AMC will release its ratings report on Friday in order to reflect three days of delayed viewing, which can often double these initial numbers in the case of “Mad Men.”

“Mad Men” ended on Sunday with main character Don Draper (Jon Hamm) on a journey of contemplation. During which, he would come up with one of advertising’s most iconic commercials: Coke’s 1971 “Hilltop” promo.

