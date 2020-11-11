AMC will now rent you a private theatre for as little as $99, as it struggles to stay afloat amid the pandemic

Noam Galai/Getty Images AMC’s new program lets groups of 20 watch movies like it’s 2019 again.

AMC Entertainment, the largest theatre chain in the US, will now allow people to rent out its theatres for as little as $US99.

The Private Theatre Rentals program will be available across all of AMC’s roughly 600 US locations.

Customers can watch new releases on the big screen for $US149 to $US349, and the fee includes admission for up to 20 guests.

The move comes as the entire movie theatre industry – AMC included – has been pummelled by the pandemic.

AMC Entertainment, battered by the pandemic and struggling to bring in much meaningful revenue, announced Tuesday that it will allow individuals to rent out its theatres for as little as $US99.

The Private Theatre Rentals program’s official launch follows four weeks of beta testing, during which AMC received more than 110,000 inquiries. According to AMC, that’s more than quadruple the 26,000 private theatre rentals it booked in all of 2019.

Customers can now book a screen at any one of AMC’s roughly 600 theatres across the country, and can bring as many as 20 people to the showing. Prices vary depending on the location and the movie guests want to watch.

For the $US99 base price, patrons can choose from a “wide array of popular movies,” AMC said. Customers can also screen new releases like “Freaky,” “Tenet,” and “The War with Grandpa,” but that bumps the cost up to between $US149 and $US349, plus tax.

As with its normal showings, AMC won’t allow any outside food or drink into its theatres. Additionally, AMC noted that all locations strictly enforce the company’s COVID-19 policies, which include mandatory mask wearing and social distancing. In some places, the number of guests allowed in each theatre may be lower than 20 to abide by local regulations.

The new program comes as AMC, the largest theatre chain in the US, has been hit hard by the pandemic and the resulting drop in moviegoers. Citing a lack of new movie releases and the ongoing closure of key markets like California and New York, AMC warned in October that it could run out of cash before the end of the year.

The company recently reported a $US901.2 million pre-tax third-quarter loss on revenues of $US119.5 million, a staggering 90.9% drop in revenue from the same period in 2019. During that three-month stretch, US ticket sales were down 97%.

