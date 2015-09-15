'Fear the Walking Dead' fans are really annoyed with Travis after Sunday's episode

Justina Mintz/AMC Travis’s pacifist and anti-gun beliefs could endanger his family on ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Travis (Cliff Curtis) is under fire by fans of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” after his aversion to guns and disbelief in zombies have already endangered members of his family.

Sunday’s episode began with Travis, his ex-wife Liza (Elizabeth Rodriguez), and his son Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) still hiding out with Daniel (Ruben Blades), his wife Griselda (Patricia Reyes Spindola) and daughter Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) in their barber shop while a riot has overtaken Downtown L.A.

Justina Mintz/AMC Travis tried to talk sense into this clearly infected neighbour.

When Chris feels fire on the other side of a wall, they all decide to make a run for it and reconvene at Travis’s home where his new wife, Madison (Kim Dickens) and her children Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are waiting for them.

During the course of the night and the next day, an infected male neighbour breaks into the home and Daniel has to shoot him dead. Later, Travis makes it clear that he is anti-gun and objects to Daniel teaching Chris how to use a shotgun. And Madison wants to kill her infected neighbour (who has already attacked Alicia), though Travis objects.

With all that has gone down over the first three episodes, viewers are starting to think that Travis could be a liability.

Here’s a sample of what fans are saying: