AMC soars 37% after issuing $100 million in debt to stave off bankruptcy

Kirsten Acuna/Insider An open AMC theatre in Linden, NJ is seen on January 8, 2021.

AMC soared as much as 37% on Tuesday after revealing it raised $US100 million in a new debt offering.

The theatre chain issued new debt due in 2026 at a hefty interest rate of 15%, according to an SEC filing .

The move bolsters AMC’s cash reserves as the firm looks to avoid bankruptcy amid widespread theatre closures.

Watch AMC trade live here.

AMC Entertainment rallied as much as 37% on Tuesday after announcing it raised $US100 million to extend its cash runway amid widespread theatre closures.

The world’s largest theatre chain issued new debt due in 2026 to raise the extra capital, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Tuesday. The bonds boast a hefty interest rate of 15%, though AMC’s first payment isn’t due until July. The theatre chain also reserves the right to “pay in kind” by issuing additional bonds and paying a 17% interest rate.

Roughly 193 million shares traded hands by 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, more than six times AMC’s average volume over the past three months.

The fundraising effort comes after multiple warnings from the company that it could quickly exhaust its cash reserves. AMC said in October it could run out of funds by the end of 2020 or in early 2021 “given the reduced movie slate for the fourth quarter” and weak attendance. While most of the chain’s theatres are open, high-earning locations in New York, California, and Washington remain closed.



Read more:

The head of active equity at Wells Fargo’s $US607 billion asset management arm shares how she worked her way up from the call centre 29 years ago â€” and pinpoints 3 trends transforming the investment landscape today



AMC can still tap the stock market for additional cash. The chain announced plans to sell up to 50 million shares on December 29, adding to the 200 million shares AMC registered for sale earlier that month.

The debt issuance and possible stock sales have so far kept AMC from bankruptcy, but the moves haven’t been kind to long-term shareholders. The company’s stock sits roughly 60% lower from the year-ago period, joining travel and leisure companies as some of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Conversely, those trading the stock for short-term gains stand to mint healthy profits. Shares sit about 37% higher year-to-date, fuelled by a swarm of investors betting the chain can avoid restructuring.

AMC traded at $US2.92 as of 1:30 p.m. ET. The company has three “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and four “sell” ratings from analysts.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







‘Shares look cheap’: Here’s what 4 Wall Street banks expect from Netflix’s 4th-quarter earnings report









Goldman Sachs says stocks face a growing risk of correction â€” but recommends investors buy any dip amid low bear-market odds









‘Extremes are becoming ever more extreme’: A Wall Street strategist who sounded the alarm before last year’s 35% crash showcases the evidence that a similar meltdown is looming





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.