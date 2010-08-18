The New York Bed Bugs Crisis Spreads: Times Square Movie theatre Is Forced To Close

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

More businesses are being affected by the New York Bed Bugs Crisis Of 2010.The latest is not a retailer, but rather a movie theatre in Times Square.



According to MyFoxNY (via Drudge), the AMC 25 theatre closed Tuesday night after customers complained of getting bed bugs.

More and more it seems, just because your house may be fine, you may not be safe.

Other victims have included Victoria’s Secret stores, Abrcrombie & Fitch, and the Time Warner centre.

