Dogecoin fans storm AMC CEO’s Twitter poll asking if the theater chain should accept the joke cryptocurrency

Dogecoin was started as a joke in 2013. Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Dogecoin fans stampeded a Twitter poll from AMC CEO Adam Aron asking for input on accepting the cryptocurrency.

Aron’s poll closed on Wednesday with 68.1% voting for the cinema chain to accept dogecoin at all locations.

On top of massive online interest, the poll drew a like from noted dogecoin frenemy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Apes, silverbacks, and doge-heads of all varieties stampeded a Twitter poll from AMC CEO Adam Aron asking for input on accepting dogecoin in theaters.

“I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept dogecoin too,” Aron’s poll asked. “Do you think AMC should explore accepting dogecoin?”

The survey attracted 140,000 votes within 24 hours, closing on Wednesday with 68.1% voting for the cinema chain to accept dogecoin at all locations. Another 9% said to go ahead with the cryptocurrency even if they wouldn’t use it, while 23% said AMC shouldn’t bother with dogecoin.

The results came after Aron announced plans last week to begin accepting bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, and litecoin by the end of the year.

On top of massive online interest, his poll drew a like from noted dogecoin frenemy Elon Musk, prompting the AMC CEO to respond with a fawning post dedicated to the Tesla CEO and co-founder.

“I never thought I would see this day,” Aron wrote. “If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others.”

Although dogecoin was conceived of as a winking meme-coin, many users take it seriously – despite its founder denouncing crypto as an “inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology.”

Dogecoin now stands as the 10th-biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of almost $US30 ($AU41) billion, according to CoinGecko.

Even still, memeing on dogecoin remains a key aspect of its ethos. “I would never sneak a pack of skittles into the theatre again if you accept dogecoin,” read the top response to Aron’s poll.

AMC stock, meanwhile, has sagged over the last week, though it still trades at elevated levels following a blistering meme-stock rally in May.