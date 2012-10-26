Here's The HUGE Price AMC Gets For Ads In 'The Walking Dead'

Photo: AMC screencap

Ad packages for the AMC zombie thriller “The Walking Dead” cost as much as $375,000, an amount on par with primetime network programs like “Modern Family” and “American Idol,” according to Ad Age.The price of ad packages for the third season of “The Walking Dead” start between $200,000 and $260,000 and go up to $375,000 for advertisers that buy closer to air time.



By comparison, the long-running scripted drama “Grey’s Anatomy” charges $226,707 per 30 second spot.

So far this season, viewership for “The Walking Dead” has been between 9 million and 11 million, which is comparable to primetime viewership numbers, such as for “Modern Family,” which got 12.2 million viewers last week.

In fact, some people think “Modern Family” and “Walking Dead” are more similar than alike.

Brad Ricca, a cultural critic interviewed by AdAge, said “… it is the same drama of straining marriages, growing up, and family skirmishes. The only difference is every so often zombies show up and this ‘family’ shoots them with crossbows.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.