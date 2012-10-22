AMC Channels Return To Dish After $700M Settlement Finally Reached

Photo: Mad Men

Cablevision and AMC have finally settled their $2.4 billion lawsuit against Dish after the satellite provider dropped the network, and other VOOM channels, in June.”Dish will pay a settlement of $700 million to Cablevision and AMC Networks, $80 million of which will go for the purchase of Cablevision’s multichannel video and distribution licenses in 45 U.S. metropolitan areas,” reports The Wrap.



Dish resumed broadcast of the AMC channel on Sunday–just in time for the broadcast of the popular “The Walking Dead.”

Other networks, including AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel and WE TV, will be available to Dish customers starting November 1.

After today’s cease fire in what has been a very dramatic cable war, it seems there are no hard feelings between the cable channel and its on-again-off-again satellite provider.

Dave Shull, senior vice president of programming at Dish, states, “We are glad to have settled the case and reestablished our long-term relationships with AMC Networks and Cablevision. This multi-year deal delivers a fair value for both parties and includes digital expansion opportunities for AMC Networks’ programming.”

Cablevision, too, is playing nice, with AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan saying “We are glad to partner again with DISH Network and are delighted to bring back our popular channels and programming to their customers.”

The settlement comes after a “mistake” note was posted on the New York State Supreme Court website Thursday that said there would be a “possible settlement” when the trial resumed.

As the trial proceded in New York Court last week, things looked increasingly bad for Dish as deleted emails were uncovered that would hurt their case “in a big way” while AMC’s “The Walking Dead” premiere last week earned huge, better-than-broadcast ratings–proving AMC’s status as one of the top basic cable networks.

