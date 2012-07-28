AMC Cancels 'The Killing'

Photo: AMC

After just two seasons, AMC has officially cancelled “The Killing.”The series got off to a promising start when it debuted in April 2011 and had everyone wondering who killed Rosie Larsen, but the show never got past its polarising first season finale, where it frustrated fans by not resolving the show’s central murder mystery.



The ratings suffered for the decision in its second and ultimately final season for the network.

“Killing’s” production studio Fox Television says they will “proceed to try to find another home for the show.”

