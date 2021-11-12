AMC is officially accepting bitcoin and ether in online payments with dogecoin coming next, CEO says

AMC theater. Noam Galai/Getty Images

AMC Entertainment, the movie theater chain beloved by many cryptocurrency enthusiasts, is officially accepting select digital assets for online payments, CEO Adam Aron revealed in a tweet late Thursday.

“Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, and litecoin,” he said. “Dogecoin next.”

The unveiling of the new mode of payment came after Aron teased the possibility multiple times in the past. He said in September that he intended to have it in place by year-end.

And while dogecoin is still in the works as a means for online payment, AMC began accepting it last month for gift card purchases of up to $US200 ($AU274) a day using a BitPay Wallet.

The inclusion of dogecoin can be attributed to a recent Twitter poll Aron launched, asking for input on whether AMC should consider accepting it. The survey garnered 140,000 votes, of which 68.1% said yes.

And earlier in November during AMC’s earnings call, AMC said it is looking at adding shiba inu to the list after strong demand from the SHIBarmy. Shiba inu is a new meme token that has had a stunning rally since the start of the year. Again, a Twitter poll was launched, and after 153,100 votes, 81% backed the idea.

AMC, once a struggling company that has flirted with bankruptcy in the past, skyrocketed to fame earlier this year amid the meme stock frenzy. Alongside GameStop, the two firms saw their share prices rise amid overwhelming demand from retail investors despite their questionable valuations.

Aron thus far has embraced his company’s newfound fame by playing into AMC’s status as an iconic meme stock. He has, for instance, reached out to retail investors through tweets and YouTube videos, and has even offered ordinary investors movie perks such as free popcorn.

In late October, Aron also floated the possibility that his movie theater chain could issue its own crypto, though he did not elaborate further.

AMC shares have surged 1,600% so far this year.