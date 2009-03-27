AMC Adding 1,500 3D Screens

After the credit crunch slowed the adoption of 3D screens by major theatre chains, AMC Entertainment announced today that it’s adding up to 1,500 3D screens throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Sadly those screens won’t be available for tomorrow’s big Monsters v. Aliens release, and since AMC tells us there’s actually no definite timetable for them to be ready, this may all just be a bunch of noise.

But it could also show that the next few months’ 3D releases have already inspired theatres to convert more screens to 3D, just as the filmmakers and execs behind those projects hoped would happen.

