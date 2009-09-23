Ambulances At Home Of Sen. Robert Byrd

From Politico:



A neighbour of the 91-year-old West Virginia Democrat said several ambulances were outside his residence in McLean, Va., and a Byrd spokesman said the senator suffered a fall in his home.

An officer at the McLean Fire Department said that a unit was dispatched at 9:10 to the address where Byrd lives, but he declined to comment on the substance of the response. Read the whole thing >

Nobody will say it this early, but Democrats are obviously fearful of losing another vote (should Byrd, for health reasons) be unable to attend to Senate duties. The death of Ted Kennedy may have lost them the deciding vote on healthcare. This would compound the problem.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.