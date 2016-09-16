US

This ambulance-in-backpack could save lives in the wilderness

Rob Ludacer

Up to 200 thousand people get injured in the American wilderness every year, and it can be difficult to get aid and rescue to those trapped in isolated places. A new award-winning design could help search and rescue missions go smoother and quicker. The Portable Rescue Backpack is a back-mounted stretcher packed with supplies, allowing rescuers to walk to the victim, and carry them out. It won the Red Dot Design Award for 2015.

