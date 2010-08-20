Under The Surface, Capital Flight And Liquidity Worries Getting Worse In Greece

Photo: www.lightmatter.net

Greek CDS aren’t blowing wider on a daily basis, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen televized riots live from Athens, but underneath the surface the Greek crisis rages on.That’s the latest from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, who notes evidence of ongoing capital flight in Greece, threatening the liquidity of the banks and other Greek businesses:



The Athens Chamber of Commerce warned yesterday that its members are in “dire straits”, with a majority facing a liquidity threat.

Simon Ward from Henderson Global Investors said Greek lenders are covering their funding gap through loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), which reached a record €96bn in July. “The question is how much eligible collateral they have left to take to the ECB. It must be nearing the limits,” he said.

(Similar things seem to be happening in Portugal and Ireland, as well.)

What’s more, while the official word from ECB and IMF leaders is that Greek austerity is on track, this week’s report in Der Spiegel about the wrenching affects of austerity seems to be making waves — really making folks wonder if it’s sustainable.

The broader thing to note is that Europe can’t shake this crisis, and just when it seems like everything is smoothed out, something else pops up, whether it’s in Ireland, or Portugal, or Spain, or lately Greece again. This certainly would seem to emphasise the idea that the problems are structural — that the various countries just can’t be properly integrated — and not easily fixed by bailouts.

