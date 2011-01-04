Ambrose Evans-Pritchard On The Banking Rescue In Vietnam That Will Trigger The 2011-2012 Asian Hard Landing

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has painted his nightmare outline of what 2011 will look like around the world, and there’s no comfort here for investors, beyond those focused on Norway.
Here’s a quick brief on the big ones, from The Telegraph:
- Japan falls back into recession, debt position gets worse, country gets downgraded.
- China and India may end up with stagflation that turns their hungry populations against them.
- Vietnam’s banking system will need a rescue, triggering the 2011-2012 Asia hard landing.
- Haircuts will hit European bond holders as politics turns on the harsh terms of the bailouts.
- And Europe will continue to fight over bailout structures, not coming to any conclusions, creating every more struggle for its members.
