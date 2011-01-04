Ambrose Evans-Pritchard On The Banking Rescue In Vietnam That Will Trigger The 2011-2012 Asian Hard Landing

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has painted his nightmare outline of what 2011 will look like around the world, and there’s no comfort here for investors, beyond those focused on Norway.



Here’s a quick brief on the big ones, from The Telegraph:

Japan falls back into recession, debt position gets worse, country gets downgraded.

China and India may end up with stagflation that turns their hungry populations against them.

Vietnam’s banking system will need a rescue, triggering the 2011-2012 Asia hard landing.

Haircuts will hit European bond holders as politics turns on the harsh terms of the bailouts.

And Europe will continue to fight over bailout structures, not coming to any conclusions, creating every more struggle for its members.

Read the full list of predictions at The Telegraph >

