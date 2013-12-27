Ambro Wants To Make Eating As Easy As Breathing

Ambro, a new food startup based in Finland, is launching a product for busy, ambitious people who care about their health.

Ambro is a liquid-based organic meal, which fulfils daily nutrition requirements that you can prepare in two minutes.

Sound familiar? Well maybe you’ve heard of Soylent.

Business Insider’s Dylan Love has recently become quite enamoured with Soylent, a powdered nutrient concoction that, when mixed with water, acts as a food substitute.

But Ambro, also a liquid-based food substitute, has different plans. Soylent is synthetic and affordable. But Ambro strives to be organic and premium.

“We chose the best ingredients,” Ambro’s founders tell Business Insider. “We don’t compromise quality.”

Ambro uses over 20 ingredients, but the dominant taste is a combination of nuts and raw cocao. Though, other ingredients include wheat grass, northern arctic berries, Finnish herbs, and more.

The ultimate goal is to change the way people think about nutrition. That’s why it’s targeting more than just sports people.

“We’re for busy, ambitious people,” Ambro says.

So far, Ambro is serving 120 paying customers in Europe and N0rth America. Ambro is currently available for pre-order and expects to start shipping in February.

One bag, which is equivalent to eight meals, costs €89. Meanwhile, Soylent costs $US65 for a week’s worth of food.

