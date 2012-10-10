Questlove Posted Pictures From The Star-Studded Wedding Of Amber Tamblyn & David Cross

You can thank DJ Questlove for posting the wedding photos to Instagram.

Photo: Getty

“Sisterhood of the travelling Pants” star Amber Tamblyn, 29, wed comedian/”Arrested Development” actor David Cross, 48, over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony that included a yellow wedding dress, kayak to the alter, performance by Yo La Tengo and a custom cheese cake.And A-list attendees such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, America Ferrera and Amy Poehler were all there to witness the affair.



Luckily, DJ Questlove of The Roots was also there to document the unconventional celebration by posting photos to his Instagram account with the hashtag #weddinginthewoods.

Check out some of the beautiful photos below:

“Bliss”

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

“The Reynolds”

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

Tamblyn was escorted from a kayak to the altar.

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

“Ceremony”

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

Cross pal Amy Poehler with Tamblyn’s “Sisterhood of the travelling Pants” co-star, America Ferrera.

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

Yo La Tengo performed during the reception, while Questlove served as the deejay.

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

“Cheese Cake”

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

“Cut The Cake”

Photo: Instagram/Questlove

To see more photos from the wedding on Questlove’s Instagram, click here.

SEE ALSO: ‘GMA’ weatherman Sam Champion comes out by announcing his engagement to boyfriend >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.