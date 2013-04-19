Amber Rose Got A HUGE Tattoo Of Wiz Khalifa's Face

Aly Weisman

Model Amber Rose will never be far from her fiancé and baby daddy, rapper Wiz Khalifa — because she just got his face tattooed on her arm.

Amber posted a photo of her new tat with the caption “True Love #Cam&Amb :-)” It currently has over 86,000 “likes” on Instagram.

Wiz’s real name is Cameron Thomaz.

Wiz Khalifa amber Rose tattoo

But that wasn’t the only tattoo the 29-year-old had inked on her body. Amber also got a vintage image of her mother done on her other arm. “New Tatt- Throwback of my mummy Ms Dottie”:

amber rose tattoo

Amber posted this photo of herself getting the tattoos last week, writing “Anotha week Anotha Tatt.”

Amber rose tattoo

Amber previously had ink on her arms, but apparently wanted to add to her collection.

Amber Rose Wiz Khalifa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.