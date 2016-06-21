Amber Rose had the perfect response to people who are criticising Taylor Swift's dating life

In the hullabaloo over Taylor Swift’s relationship status, Amber Rose is taking Swift’s side.

“It is because it’s unheard of, and she’s acting very ‘slutty’ and for some reason needs time to ‘let her pussy rest,'” Rose told The Daily Beast. “That’s how people look at it, and it’s just like, hell no! If I’m done, why do I have to sit in the house and be lonely?”

To recap: earlier this month, rumours surfaced that Taylor Swift broke up with Calvin Harris, a DJ. A few days later, she was seen canoodling with Tom Hiddleston. Some people think it’s imprudent that Swift started dating another guy so soon.

Rose thinks that’s a double standard.

“I feel like guys do that all the time — they break up and the next day they’re with another girl and nobody really says anything,” Rose told The Daily Beast. “But with Taylor it’s, you know what, I’m done with Calvin [Harris] and it didn’t work out, so on to the next.”

Rose might be a bit biased. Part of the drama going on here is that Taylor Swift has a feud with Kanye West, as does Rose. This could be her way of teaming up with Swift against him.

Rose is getting her own talk show, “The Amber Rose Show,” on June 8 on VH1. She’s probably going to have a lot more to say about this then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.