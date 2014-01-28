Amber Rose Covered Her Tattoos For The Grammys

Aly Weisman

Model Amber Rose attended last night’s Grammy Awards on the arm of her husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

But there was something noticeably different about the red-carpet staple and new mum — her many tattoos were nowhere to be seen.

Normally, much of Rose’s arms are covered in ink:

Amber RoseFrazer Harrison/Getty

But at last night’s Grammy’s, Rose covered her tattoos using heavy makeup:

Amber rose wiz khalifaChristopher Polk/Getty

Here’s what her right arm usually looks like:

Amber RoseGetty

You can see the ink lightly showing through during last night’s big show.

Amber Rose Wiz KhalifaChristopher Polk/Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us