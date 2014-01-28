Amber Rose Covered Her Tattoos For The Grammys

Model Amber Rose attended last night’s Grammy Awards on the arm of her husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

But there was something noticeably different about the red-carpet staple and new mum — her many tattoos were nowhere to be seen.

Normally, much of Rose’s arms are covered in ink:

But at last night’s Grammy’s, Rose covered her tattoos using heavy makeup:

Here’s what her right arm usually looks like:

You can see the ink lightly showing through during last night’s big show.

