Amber Heard is reportedly granted restraining order against Johnny Depp, alleging domestic abuse

UPDATE: Heard’s restraining order has been granted by a judge, according to TMZ. Depp is ordered to stay 100 yards away from Heard at least until a hearing next month. The judge also gave her the right to live in their home (Depp is currently in Europe promoting his new movie, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”). The judge rejected Heard’s request for spousal support (TMZ reports she wanted $50,000 per month and attorney’s fees), and requests for Depp to go into anger management and to have the Range Rover she and Depp share. The judge also rejected Heard’s order to keep Depp away from at least one of their dogs, saying there was “an insufficient showing to protect the pet dog.”

Less than a week after actress Amber Heard filed for divorce from fellow star Johnny Depp, Heard went to court on Friday and filed a domestic-violence restraining order against Depp.

According to E! News, Heard cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the filing and in court presented a photograph that shows what appears to be a bruise on her right eye.

E! tweeted the photo Heard presented in court:

Depp and Heard were married for 15 months. They met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.”

The couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, according to E!.

According to court documents, Heard is asking for spousal support, while the lawyer for Depp filed paperwork asking the judge to deny that request.

