Amber Heard is suing the comedian who said she's lying about being abused by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is suing comedian Doug Stanhope for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stanhope wrote a guest column for The Wrap claiming Heard fabricated allegations that Depp, her estranged husband, physically abused her in order to force Depp to agree with her divorce terms.

“My girlfriend, Bingo, and I have known Johnny Depp for a few years now,” Stanhope wrote. “We have watched Amber Heard f— with him at his weakest — or watched him at his weakest from being f—ed with — for the entire time we’ve known him.”

Stanhope refers to Heard as a “demon” in his piece.

Heard, through her attorney, calls Stanhope’s claims false.

“Stanhope is a close friend of Johnny Depp and, as part of a coordinated effort, wrote a highly defamatory article about Ms. Heard, filled with completely false, highly defamatory, and very hurtful statements,” said Heard’s attorney, Charles Harder, according to THR. “Ms. Heard seeks the maximum possible jury award and will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from the lawsuit to Chrysalis, a domestic-violence shelter in Arizona, in an effort to counter the setback made to women by the defendants’ defamatory article and related wrongful acts.”

Heard was granted a restraining order against Depp on May 27.

Read the full complaint below:

Heard Defamation Complaint by ashley6cullins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.