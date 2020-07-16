The California woman who refused to wear a face mask in Starbucks is considering suing to get half of the barista's $100,000 in GoFundMe tips

Screenshot/Facebook Amber Lynn Gilles posted a photograph of Lenin Gutierrez and complained about how he wouldn’t serve her because she wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Last month, Amber Lynn Gilles publicly shamed a Starbucks barista for refusing to serve her because she wasn’t wearing a face mask.

A GoFundMe campaign has since raised more than $US100,000 in tips for the barista, Lenin Gutierrez.

Now Gilles wants half of the money raised, telling KGTV she was the one who has been “discriminated against.”

She also claimed to be medically exempt from wearing a mask, producing to the TV station results from a 2015 pelvic exam and a chiropractor’s note saying she had “underlying breath conditions.”

Mask wearing is currently mandatory inside businesses in San Diego County, but some exceptions can be made for medical reasons.

A San Diego woman who tried to shame a Starbucks barista for enforcing the government’s mandatory face mask rule now wants half of the $US105,000 in tips that supporters raised for the employee on GoFundMe.

On June 22, Amber Lynn Gilles posted a picture of Lenin Gutierrez on her Facebook page, writing: “Meet Lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”

The post – which has since been taken down – went viral, leading to widespread criticism of Gilles.

In solidarity with Gutierrez, Matt Cowan of Orange County, California, started a GoFundMe to raise tips for Gutierrez. That fund had raised $US105,450 before Cowan ended the campaign more than a week ago.

Now Gilles wants half of that money.

KGTV Amber Gilles says she wants half of the money that was raised for Gutierrez.

Gilles told KGTV this week she’s been speaking with lawyers about pursing a lawsuit to get half of the money raised for Gutierrez.

“I’ve been discriminated against, I’m the one who’s sick,” she said.

However, she said that the lawyers are expensive, so she has started her own GoFundMe to raise money to pay for them. Insider could not find a GoFundMe account associated with Gilles on Thursday.

Face masks are currently required inside businesses in San Diego County, according to NBC San Diego, but some exceptions are made for medical reasons.

Gilles provided two documents to KGTV, which she said prove that she doesn’t need to wear a face mask.

One was the results of a 2015 pelvic exam showing that she had ovarian cyst. The other is a handwritten note from a chiropractor saying that Gilles “has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever.”

When asked why a chiropractor gave her a medical note for a breathing issue, Gilles told KGTV it was “because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalised care and treatment. They are real doctors.”

The chiropractor, whose identity was not revealed, had declined to speak about Gilles with KGTV, the station said.

Gutierrez has already received the money from his GoFundMe campaign.

According to a video posted on the fundraiser’s page, he said he plans to use the cash to study kinesiology at Cal State Fullerton and pursue his dream of becoming a dancer. He also wants to donate some of the money to charity.

