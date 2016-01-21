This indie rocker just took down a publicist whom she accused of sexual harassment

Dirty Projectors band member Amber Coffman was allegedly harassed by prominent music publicist Heathcliff Berru. On Twitter, she broke her silence and accused him of sexual harassment. After finally speaking out, other women joined Coffman’s lead, and, thanks to her, Berru was forced to resign.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.