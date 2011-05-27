The Full Story Of The Massive Feud Between The Billionaire Ambani Brothers

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his brother Anil Ambani have been in a bitter feud ever since the death of their father in 2002.



Ambani’s death sparked a feud for control which ultimately lead to the split of the Reliance Group.

Their mother brokered a demerger in 2005, which gave Mukesh control of oil and gas, petrochemicals, refining and manufacturing while Anil took reign over electricity, telecoms and financial services.

Since the split, the brothers have feuded via press conferences, meetings with the ministers, letters to the Prime Minister, interviews to news channels and dragging each other to court.

We’ve put together a timeline of their feud.

