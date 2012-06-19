Amazon's Updated Kindle iPhone App Great For Travel Books

Amazon (AMZN) has updated its Kindle app for the iPhone. Among the improvements: It’s now easier to flip pages by tapping on the left or right sides of the display. (Before you had to “swipe” pages the way you flip between photos.)

And now you can zoom in on images, such as photos, maps, etc. That makes travel e-books a lot more useful. Here’s a couple screenshots from Rick Steves’ Paris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.