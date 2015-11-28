Amazon's monster Black Friday deal lets you store all your files in the cloud for just $5

Being able to store all your videos, photos, and other bulky files in the cloud is a beautiful thing. It lets you have a small (or even practically nonexistent) hard drive, and access you files from wherever you happen to be.

This Black Friday, Amazon has rolled out a monster deal on its unlimited cloud storage option. Just today, you’ll be able to buy unlimited cloud storage for a year for only $5 (regularly $60).

You’ll also be able to unlimited photo storage for $1 (regularly $12), though it should be noted that if you have Amazon Prime, you already have this — you might just not know.

Amazon is a leader in the cloud storage space, so figuring out what to do with your files when the year is up isn’t a major concern. And if Amazon’s past behaviour is any indication, the company will keep having similar deals in the future.

Get the deal here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

