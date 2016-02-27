The 100 best leadership and success books to read in your lifetime, according to Amazon

Shana Lebowitz
Learn how to make your dreams a reality.

This week, Amazon’s editors released a list of 100 leadership and success books to read in a lifetime.

“We chose books to help people plan for their futures and/or deal better with their present,” said Chris Schluep, senior books editor at Amazon.com. “The same book won’t work for every situation, or every person, so you’ll see titles sitting beside one another that might not normally share shelf space.”

In other words, while this list does include books by traditional business people, you’ll also find works by outspoken entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, and Hollywood producers.

What each of these authors shares is a desire to help people find out what they really want — and to make their dreams a reality.

Check out the full, ranked list below, and learn more about the top 25 here.

  1. #Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso
  2. A New Earth” by Eckhart Tolle
  3. Andrew Carnegie” by David Nasaw
  4. Awaken the Giant Within” by Tony Robbins
  5. Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert
  6. Business Adventures” by John Brooks
  7. Change Your Brain, Change Your Life” by Daniel G. Amen
  8. Chicken Soup for the Soul” by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, and Amy Newmark
  9. Choose Yourself!” by James Altucher
  10. Crush It!” by Gary Vaynerhcuk
  11. Do Over” by Jon Acuff
  12. Drive” by Daniel H. Pink
  13. Eat That Frog!” by Brian Tracy
  14. Elon Musk” by Ashlee Vance
  15. Emotional Intelligence” by Daniel Goleman
  16. Essentialism” by Greg McKeown
  17. Execution” by Larry Bossidy, Ram Charan, and Charles Burck
  18. Find a Way” by Diana Nyad
  19. First, Break all the Rules” by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman
  20. Flow” by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
  21. Flying Without a Net” by Thomas J. DeLong
  22. Freakonomics” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner
  23. Getting More” by Stuart Diamond
  24. Getting Things Done” by David Allen
  25. Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher, William Ury, and Bruce Patton
  26. Give and Take” by Adam M. Grant
  27. Good to Great” by Jim Collins
  28. How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
  29. How Will You Measure Your Life?” by Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth, and Karen Dillon
  30. Influence” by Robert B. Cialdini
  31. Leadership on the Line” by Martin Linsky and Ronald A. Heifetz
  32. Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg
  33. Made to Stick” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
  34. Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl
  35. Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius
  36. Mindset” by Carol Dweck
  37. Misbehaving” by Richard Thaler
  38. Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss
  39. Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell
  40. Personal History” by Katharine Graham
  41. Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely
  42. Quiet” by Susan Cain
  43. It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell and Tony Kolt
  44. Siddhartha” by Herman Hesse
  45. Start With Why” by Simon Sinek
  46. Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson
  47. Strengths Finder 2.0” by Tom Rath
  48. Stumbling on Happiness” by Daniel Gilbert
  49. Superforecasting” by Philip E. Tetlock
  50. Talent is Overrated” by Geoff Colvin
  51. The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing” by Al Ries and Jack Trout
  52. The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene
  53. The 4-Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferriss
  54. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey
  55. The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
  56. The Art of Happiness” by Dalai Lama
  57. The Art of Stillness” by Pico Iyer
  58. The Art of Strategy” by Avinash K. Dixit and Barry J. Nalebuff
  59. The Art of the Start 2.0” by Guy Kawasaki
  60. The Art of War” by Sun Tzu
  61. The Big Short” by Michael Lewis
  62. The Black Swan” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
  63. The Charisma Myth” by Olivia Fox Cabane
  64. The Checklist Manifesto” by Atul Gawande
  65. The Confidence Code” by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman
  66. The Effective Executive” by Peter F. Drucker
  67. The Essays of Warren Buffett” by Warren E. Buffett and Lawrence A. Cunningham
  68. The First 90 Days” by Michael D. Watkins
  69. The First Tycoon” by T.J. Stiles
  70. The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni
  71. The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
  72. The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brene Brown
  73. The Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Achor
  74. The Happiness Project” by Gretchen Rubin
  75. The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz
  76. The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton M. Christensen
  77. The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham
  78. The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch and Jeffrey Zaslow
  79. The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries
  80. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo
  81. The Miracle Morning” by Hal Elrod
  82. The Now Habit” by Neil Fiore
  83. The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg
  84. The Prince” by Nicolo Machiavelli and N.H. Thompson
  85. The Profit” by Kahlil Gibran
  86. The Road Less Travelled” by M. Scott Peck
  87. The Road to Character” by David Brooks
  88. The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne
  89. The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success” by Deepak Chopra
  90. Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman
  91. Titan” by Ron Chernow
  92. Triggers” by Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter
  93. Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom
  94. Turn the Ship Around!” by L. David Marquet
  95. Uncertainty” by Jonathan Fields
  96. Way of the Peaceful Warrior” by Dan Millman
  97. What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” by Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter
  98. Willpower” by Roy F. Baumeister and John Tierney
  99. Year of Yes” by Shonda Rhimes
  100. “Zero to One” by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

