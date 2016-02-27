The 100 best leadership and success books to read in your lifetime, according to Amazon

This week, Amazon’s editors released a list of 100 leadership and success books to read in a lifetime.
“We chose books to help people plan for their futures and/or deal better with their present,” said Chris Schluep, senior books editor at Amazon.com. “The same book won’t work for every situation, or every person, so you’ll see titles sitting beside one another that might not normally share shelf space.”
In other words, while this list does include books by traditional business people, you’ll also find works by outspoken entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, and Hollywood producers.
What each of these authors shares is a desire to help people find out what they really want — and to make their dreams a reality.
Check out the full, ranked list below, and learn more about the top 25 here.
- “#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso
- “A New Earth” by Eckhart Tolle
- “Andrew Carnegie” by David Nasaw
- “Awaken the Giant Within” by Tony Robbins
- “Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert
- “Business Adventures” by John Brooks
- “Change Your Brain, Change Your Life” by Daniel G. Amen
- “Chicken Soup for the Soul” by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, and Amy Newmark
- “Choose Yourself!” by James Altucher
- “Crush It!” by Gary Vaynerhcuk
- “Do Over” by Jon Acuff
- “Drive” by Daniel H. Pink
- “Eat That Frog!” by Brian Tracy
- “Elon Musk” by Ashlee Vance
- “Emotional Intelligence” by Daniel Goleman
- “Essentialism” by Greg McKeown
- “Execution” by Larry Bossidy, Ram Charan, and Charles Burck
- “Find a Way” by Diana Nyad
- “First, Break all the Rules” by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman
- “Flow” by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
- “Flying Without a Net” by Thomas J. DeLong
- “Freakonomics” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner
- “Getting More” by Stuart Diamond
- “Getting Things Done” by David Allen
- “Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher, William Ury, and Bruce Patton
- “Give and Take” by Adam M. Grant
- “Good to Great” by Jim Collins
- “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
- “How Will You Measure Your Life?” by Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth, and Karen Dillon
- “Influence” by Robert B. Cialdini
- “Leadership on the Line” by Martin Linsky and Ronald A. Heifetz
- “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg
- “Made to Stick” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
- “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl
- “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius
- “Mindset” by Carol Dweck
- “Misbehaving” by Richard Thaler
- “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss
- “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell
- “Personal History” by Katharine Graham
- “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely
- “Quiet” by Susan Cain
- “It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell and Tony Kolt
- “Siddhartha” by Herman Hesse
- “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek
- “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson
- “Strengths Finder 2.0” by Tom Rath
- “Stumbling on Happiness” by Daniel Gilbert
- “Superforecasting” by Philip E. Tetlock
- “Talent is Overrated” by Geoff Colvin
- “The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing” by Al Ries and Jack Trout
- “The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene
- “The 4-Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferriss
- “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey
- “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
- “The Art of Happiness” by Dalai Lama
- “The Art of Stillness” by Pico Iyer
- “The Art of Strategy” by Avinash K. Dixit and Barry J. Nalebuff
- “The Art of the Start 2.0” by Guy Kawasaki
- “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu
- “The Big Short” by Michael Lewis
- “The Black Swan” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- “The Charisma Myth” by Olivia Fox Cabane
- “The Checklist Manifesto” by Atul Gawande
- “The Confidence Code” by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman
- “The Effective Executive” by Peter F. Drucker
- “The Essays of Warren Buffett” by Warren E. Buffett and Lawrence A. Cunningham
- “The First 90 Days” by Michael D. Watkins
- “The First Tycoon” by T.J. Stiles
- “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni
- “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
- “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brene Brown
- “The Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Achor
- “The Happiness Project” by Gretchen Rubin
- “The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz
- “The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton M. Christensen
- “The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham
- “The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch and Jeffrey Zaslow
- “The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries
- “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo
- “The Miracle Morning” by Hal Elrod
- “The Now Habit” by Neil Fiore
- “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg
- “The Prince” by Nicolo Machiavelli and N.H. Thompson
- “The Profit” by Kahlil Gibran
- “The Road Less Travelled” by M. Scott Peck
- “The Road to Character” by David Brooks
- “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne
- “The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success” by Deepak Chopra
- “Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman
- “Titan” by Ron Chernow
- “Triggers” by Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter
- “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom
- “Turn the Ship Around!” by L. David Marquet
- “Uncertainty” by Jonathan Fields
- “Way of the Peaceful Warrior” by Dan Millman
- “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” by Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter
- “Willpower” by Roy F. Baumeister and John Tierney
- “Year of Yes” by Shonda Rhimes
- “Zero to One” by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
