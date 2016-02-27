The 100 best leadership and success books to read in your lifetime, according to Amazon

This week, Amazon’s editors released a list of 100 leadership and success books to read in a lifetime.

“We chose books to help people plan for their futures and/or deal better with their present,” said Chris Schluep, senior books editor at Amazon.com. “The same book won’t work for every situation, or every person, so you’ll see titles sitting beside one another that might not normally share shelf space.”

In other words, while this list does include books by traditional business people, you’ll also find works by outspoken entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, and Hollywood producers.

What each of these authors shares is a desire to help people find out what they really want — and to make their dreams a reality.

Check out the full, ranked list below, and learn more about the top 25 here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

