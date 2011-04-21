Amazon's Tablet Being Built By Samsung, Could Come By End Of Summer

Photo: AP

Amazon’s tablet is being built by Samsung, and it could be released by the end of summer, running on its own unique operating system, says plugged-in tech observer Peter Rojas of Gdgt.Rojas argues Amazon would want its own operating system to sell more content like movies, books, and music.



Plus, Google is said to becoming more strict with Android, so Amazon probably doesn’t want to deal with that headache.

