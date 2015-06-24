Sales of Confederate flags are booming on Amazon

Jonathan Ernst A Confederate flag flies on grounds of state capitol in South Carolina

Amazon’s sales of Confederate flags have skyrocketed by more than 2,000% in the last 24 hours.

People are snatching up the flags online after several major retailers including Wal-Mart and Sears pulled them from shelves.

The retailers banned the flags following last week’s shooting in Charleston, South Carolina in which 21-year-old Dylann Roof shot and killed nine African-Americans in the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Roof reportedly harbored racist sentiments and wanted to incite a “race war.”

The shooting has led to a national debate over the appropriateness of displaying the Confederate flag, which was a symbol of the slave-holding South during the Civil War.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced Monday that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state capitol grounds.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

