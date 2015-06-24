Sales of Confederate flags are booming on Amazon

Hayley Peterson
South carolina confederate flagJonathan ErnstA Confederate flag flies on grounds of state capitol in South Carolina

Amazon’s sales of Confederate flags have skyrocketed by more than 2,000% in the last 24 hours.

People are snatching up the flags online after several major retailers including Wal-Mart and Sears pulled them from shelves.

The retailers banned the flags following last week’s shooting in Charleston, South Carolina in which 21-year-old Dylann Roof shot and killed nine African-Americans in the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Roof reportedly harbored racist sentiments and wanted to incite a “race war.”

The shooting has led to a national debate over the appropriateness of displaying the Confederate flag, which was a symbol of the slave-holding South during the Civil War.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced Monday that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state capitol grounds.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

