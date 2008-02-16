Amazon's S3 Storage Chokes, Startups Gag

Amazon’s S3 Web-storage-on-demand service has won a lot of mindshare in the Web 2.0/startup world. Which means when the service breaks down, as it did this morning, you’re going to hear a lot about it.



Users are complaining that parts of Twitter and Tumblr — graphics, for example — are down (see screenshot below, via Allen Stern).

NY Web software startup AdaptiveBlue, which relies on S3 for some of its infrastructure, is also struggling. “Just wanted to let you all know that there are currently some issues that are effecting BlueOrganizer functionality,” exec Andy Roth wrote on the company’s blog a few minutes ago.

“Amazing how many of the services i use are reliant on S3,” Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson Twitters. “Stuff is broken everywhere this morning.”

End of the world? Hardly. There’s a big future in distributed storage and computing, and Amazon (AMZN) is on the leading edge. Nimble startups benefit any time they can focus more on building their companies than building their server infrastructure. But just as hosting firm Rackspace has lost business because of poor performance, we expect some companies will rethink some of their hosting (or at least backup hosting) options this afternoon.

