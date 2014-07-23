How Amazon's New Fire Phone Stacks Up Against The Competition

Amazon’s first smartphone, the Fire phone, launches July 25. The first wave of reviews hit Tuesday night, and most weren’t very flattering.

Here’s a quick look at how the Fire phone compares to other flagship phones on the market today. Note: The prices listed reflect how much the phones cost with a two-year contract from wireless carriers.





Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

