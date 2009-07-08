Amazon Could Offer Free Or Cheap Ad-Supported Kindle E-Books

At $360, Amazon’s Kindle e-book reader is still too expensive for most people. But free or cheap e-books might help soften the blow — and could help Amazon sell more Kindles and books.

Amazon has been investigating the option of inserting ads in e-books, patent filings reveal, according to MediaPost.

Patent filings are by no means a solid glimpse of a company’s plans. But it makes sense that if Amazon could make money selling in-book ads, it could use that revenue to help subsidise Kindle content. One idea, for example, would be to offer free, ad-supported copies of Kindle e-books to Amazon customers who buy physical books.

Ads could be displayed on pages at regular intervals, or at the end of chapters and on margins, and could have additional features, says MediaPost:

A cross-reference feature would add annotations, supplemental reference materials, and illustrations, as well as the ability to print on-demand paper copies in PDF and other format files.

We’ll cover some of the Kindle’s ad challenges in a bit. But one feature the Kindle has that could benefit ad delivery: Its always-on Internet connection, via Sprint Nextel (S), which means it could poke a server for an ad, even when not in range of a wi-fi hotspot.

