Report: Here's What To Expect From Amazon's New Kindle Fire Tablets

Today, BGR is reporting from multiple sources detailed specs for Amazon’s next-generation tablets.



BGR was mostly correct in its reports on Amazon’s Kindle Fire lineup last year, so this one is worth paying attention to.

According to BGR, Amazon is planning on releasing several new Android-based Kindle branded tablets.

From what we can tell, the only advantage Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet has over the new Kindle Fire’s reported stats is a newer version of Android (4.3) and a rear camera.

The updated 7-inch Kindle Fire HD, will have:

A brand-new design

HD screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 (same quality as Google’s new Nexus 7)

2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor (better than Google’s new Nexus 7)

2GB of RAM (same as New Nexus 7)

WiFi and cellular connectivity

Front-facing camera

16GB, 32GB, or 64GB storage (64GB option is more than Google is offering on new Nexus 7)

Android 4.2.2 JellyBean with heavy Amazon customisations

No rear camera

Amazon’s larger 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD is expected to have:

HD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600

The same 2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor

Front-facing camera

Optional cellular data

2GB of RAM

16GB, 32GB, or 64GB storage

8MP rear camera in addition to the front facing camera

BGR also revealed that the new tablets are expected to be more comfortable and lighter than the current generation of Kindle Fires.

As of right now, the new Kindle Fire’s are expected to launch this fall, as early as September.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

