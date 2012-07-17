Amazon's New Shipping Strategy Could Make Your Life Better

Photo: Flickr / tom_bullock

Amazon is betting that if it makes its same-day shipping service more efficient it will change the way you shop. Ever since the company agreed to collect sales taxes last fall, it’s been pouring millions into new facilities that will serve many parts of the country, including the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Slate’s Farhad Manjoo.



Amazon could send customers orders overnight for next to nothing, and customers could just as easily pick up their stuff on the way home from work.

Problem is this could spell doom for physical retailers, says Manjoo:

“Shopping offline isn’t really ‘instant’—it takes time to get in the car, go to the store, find what you want, stand in line, and drive back home. Getting something shipped to your house offers gratification that’s even more instant: Order something in the morning and get it later in the day, without doing anything else. Why would you ever shop anywhere else?”

Even major chains understand convenience trumps everything else. By embracing in-store pickup, Walmart has expanded its business, and says over half its online sales are received in-store.

Now meet a blogger who quit his job to spend an incredible year travelling the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.