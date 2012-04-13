Amazon's New Cloud Search Service Is A Brilliant Slap At Google, HP, Others

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels

Amazon today launched a new search service on its cloud.The new service shows just how much smarter Amazon is at cloud computing than all of its competitors combined.



This form of search in no way threatens the main Google and Bing search engines, which try to index the entire Web.

But Amazon’s cloud hosts a whole bunch of mobile apps who can now include their own in-app search features via Amazon.

CloudSearch is a pay-as-you-go alternative to enterprise search options such as Google Search Appliance, HP’s Autonomy, or even the super popular open source Apache Lucene.

There is a catch though. To use CloudSearch companies have to upload the documents they want searched into Amazon’s cloud.

That’s different from how old-school enterprise search is used. These let companies search documents stored in their own data centres as well as on Amazon’s S3 storage cloud.

Still, for the vast number of companies that are using Amazon, CloudSearch does a couple of things. They no longer have to buy and manage separate search software and figure out how to make it work as their apps grow. Plus, CloudSearch also lets them easily add search into the applications hosted on Amazon.

CloudSearch is built using Amazon’s home-grown search engine, built by the Amazon’s A9 search team, says CTO Werner Vogels.

