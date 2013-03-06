Amazon's Mobile Ad Network Is Getting Even Bigger [THE BRIEF]

A still from Amazon’s new ad.

Photo: Amazon / YouTube

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Amazon’s mobile ad network is getting bigger. It’s now extended to the Android app, and Adweek notes that Amazon’s Mobile Ads API could rival Google’s AdMob (and whatever Facebook has in store for us.)



Arnold made a new ad for Jack Daniels.

72andSunny took a very close look at biscuits in the new Hardee’s ad.

Time looks at why we love and hate different brand logos.

There’s a new agency in SF, and it’s called Argonaut. The new shop is led by two Goodby alums, COOs Rick Condos and Hunter Hindman, and president Jordan Warren.

Edelman named Julianna Richter, a 13-year veteran at the firm, its COO. Lisa Sepulveda, who worked at the firm between 1987 and 2006, is now back as president of global client relationship management.

WPP bought John St, a Canadian creative agency.

The tablet market is growing, and mobile marketers are pleased.

