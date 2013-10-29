Here's What Amazon's 'Mayday' Amy Looks Like When She's Not On A Tablet Screen

AmyPaffrath.com Amy Paffrath is Amazon’s Mayday Amy.

Amazon has been promoting its new

Kindle Fire HDXand its unique “Mayday” feature.

Mayday is a built-in customer service feature that allows the user to see the representative they are speaking with in a box that helps them troubleshoot.

The face of Mayday is “Amy,” with her purple-streaked red hair.

It turns out that Amy’s real name is actually Amy — Amy Paffrath. She’s an actress who has been a host for MTV and E!, starred in an insanely popular pop punk music video for the band Paramore, did some stand-up, appeared on some sitcoms and TV movies, and also wrote and directed the not-so-subtly titled “Boner Killers”sketch comedy YouTube series. When she’s not the face of Amazon, Amy looks like this:

Here’s the commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Photos reprinted with permission of Amy Paffrath.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

