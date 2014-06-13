People Have Been Using Amazon's 'Mayday' Button For Marriage Proposals And Other Hilarious Things

Last fall, Amazon launched a feature called the “Mayday” button to its line of Kindle Fire tablets. Mayday offers customers live, on-screen customer support 24 hours at day. Back when it was first released, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos called it “the greatest feature we’ve ever made.”

Today, Amazon released an update on the Mayday button, noting that the average response time is just 9.75 seconds, and that 75% of questions from Kindle Fire customers come in through Mayday. Reps have gotten questions from customers travelling all around the world, including Australia, Bolivia, Egypt, Kenya, St. Lucia and Venezuela.

Even better than that though, Amazon shared some hilarious (and touching!) stories in a press release about how customers have been using Mayday over the past eight months:

After being stuck on a specific Angry Birds level for a week, a Tech Advisor helped a customer beat the level.

A group of friends asked how to make a perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich to prove whose approach was best.

A Tech Advisor sang happy birthday to someone as they were receiving a Fire HDX from their boyfriend.

Customers have asked Tech Advisors to draw all sorts of things on customers’ screens, including happy faces, rainbows, unicorns, fire-breathing dragons, and aliens.

Mayday Tech Advisors also get their fair share of date requests and marriage proposals, but beyond that, they have been called everything from helpful, patient, sweet, wonderful, and courteous to beautiful, polite, and the “BEST EVER.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

